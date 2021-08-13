Round 22 Late Mail: Cleary set to return; Milford recalled

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary on Thursday indicated the star halfback was a better than even money bet to play his first match since suffering the injury in Origin II in June.

"At this stage he’s a good chance [of playing]," he said. "We’ve always said that when we feel like he’s ready, we’ll pull the trigger, and he’s very close. I said last week that he was more unlikely to play than play. This week, he’s more likely to play than not. [We’ve] still got a training session to do."

Anthony Milford has been recalled to Brisbane's bench while centre Herbie Farnworth has been ruled out of Friday's clash with the Roosters due to illness and a leg injury.

Parramatta, Manly and the Titans have indicated on Friday they'll be 1-17 for their games on Saturday.

Round 22 Late Mail

Dragons v Panthers, Friday 6pm at Suncorp Stadium

Dragons: No further changes are expected for the Dragons after all players have now served their bans for biosecurity breaches arising from the gathering at Paul Vaughan's home in July.

Gerard Beale comes into the centres in place of Cody Ramsey, who required dental surgery after a collision with teammate Andrew McCullough last weekend.

Poasa Faamausili and Jayden Sullivan were the first two players cut from the squad 24 hours before kick-off.

Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalawa has scored seven tries in five games at Suncorp Stadium.

Panthers: Api Koroisau was found guilty at the judiciary on a contrary conduct charge and has been suspended for one game with Mitch Kenny named to start in his place. Jaeman Salmon has joined the bench.

Charlie Staines dropped out of the team on Thursday and his place on the wing has been taken by last week's debutant Taylan May.

Co-captain Nathan Cleary remained in the squad on Thursday and he looks a good chance to play his first match since suffering the injury in Origin II in June.

New recruit Tevita Pangai jnr took leave last week for personal reasons and will not make his club debut this week. He came out of the squad 24 hours before kick-off along with Staines.

Lindsay Smith, who made his debut against Wests Tigers in round 13, has been granted an exemption from the NRL to join the extended squad.

Paul Momirovski (HIA) and Brent Naden (hamstring) got through a final training run on Thursday and are set to play.

The Panthers have won their past three games against the Dragons.

Broncos v Roosters, Friday 8.05pm at Suncorp Stadium

Broncos: David Mead replaces Herbie Farnworth, who failed to finish training on Thursday due to illness and a leg injury, while Anthony Milford replaces Ethan Bullemor on the bench.

Cory Paix is set to be the 18th man, with Brendan Piakura dropping off the extended bench 24 hours before kick-off.

Thomas Flegler returns from suspension to bolster the Brisbane pack with Albert Kelly replacing Brodie Croft in the halves.

Selwyn Cobbo comes in at centre for Jesse Arthars while Xavier Coates gets a start on the wing at the expense of Jamayne Isaako.

The Broncos have won only two from 13 against top-eight opposition this season, which included an upset win over the Roosters in round 11.

Roosters: Sitili Tupouniua replaces Angus Crichton (suspension) in the second row with Joey Manu reverting back to centre this week.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is carrying a number of niggling injuries and will be given a rest this week. Naufahu Whyte joins the bench in JWH's absence.

Ben Marschke and Tuku Hau Tapuha were omitted from the reserves list on Thursday night.

There are no late changes expected at this stage for Trent Robinson's side, who have lost six of their past seven games against the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium.

Rabbitohs v Titans, Saturday 3pm at Cbus Super Stadium

Rabbitohs: Wayne Bennett has gone with the same 17 that took care of the Eels in an emphatic fashion last week to keep the Bunnies in the minor premiership hunt.

Veteran Benji Marshall was eased back into the fray with 15 minutes off the bench in the win over the Eels and he'll be looking to have more of an influence this week.

The Rabbitohs have won their past five games against the Titans.

Titans: There are no changes expected for the side, who are gunning for four straight wins.

Jamal Fogarty has recovered from a finger injury but Titans coach Justin Holbrook has once again gone with in-form halves pairing Toby Sexton and Ash Taylor.

"Jamal's been great for us last year and this year but I'm really happy with Toby and Ash," Holbrook said on Sunday. "I think they're combining really well."

Titans prop Jarrod Wallace will make his 100th appearance for the club.

Cowboys v Wests Tigers, Saturday 5.30pm at Queensland Country Bank Stadium

Cowboys: No further changes are expected by Todd Payten after he made a couple of selection decisions on Tuesday.

Daejarn Asi will partner Jake Granville in the centres with Connelly Lemuelu dropped due to mixed form.

Reuben Cotter (foot) is still another week or two away while speedster Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow is expected to miss three more games as he recovers from appendix surgery.

The Cowboys are aiming for two wins in a season against the Wests Tigers for the first time since 2003.

Wests Tigers: Michael Maguire has been able to select an unchanged 17 with James Roberts listed on the reserves after completing his stint in COVID quarantine.

Maguire indicated Roberts may need another week of training to boost his fitness levels having not played in over a month.

Wests Tigers will play at Queensland Country Bank Stadium for the first time.

Sea Eagles v Eels, Saturday 7.35pm at Sunshine Coast Stadium

Sea Eagles: There are no injury concerns for the side Des Hasler named.

Bench forward Josh Aloiai gets a start at prop with Taniela Paseka (ankle) ruled out for up to a month.

Kurt De Luis and Curtis Sironen come onto the bench with Toafofoa Sipley sidelined through suspension.

The Sea Eagles are chasing two wins in a season against the Eels for the first time since 2013.

Eels: The loss of hooker Reed Mahoney for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury sees Joey Lussick join the side for his first game since round 16.

Lussick and Will Smith are expected to share the dummy-half duties for the remainder of the year.

Late bloomer Makahesi Makatoa will make his NRL debut off the bench while veteran winger Michael Oldfield has been named to play his first game of the season with Haze Dunster dropping to the reserves.

The Eels have lost six of their past seven games against top-eight opposition.

Warriors v Bulldogs, Sunday 1.50pm at Moreton Daily Stadium, Redcliffe

Warriors: Experienced winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak will have to wait another week to play his 150th NRL game after he failed to beat a contrary conduct charge at the judiciary on Tuesday night and was suspended for one game.

Rookie winger Edward Kosi is likely to come in for DWZ and play the fifth game of his NRL career.

Chad Townsend and Wayde Egan have both been named on the extended bench given the limited squad availability but are unlikely to take the field.

The Warriors have won four of their past six games against the Bulldogs.

Bulldogs: Loan players Ryan James and Corey Horsburgh will be at the club for the next two weeks.

Jack Hetherington and Dylan Napa will be missing for the next two games due to suspension.

Bench forward Matt Doorey moves into the second row in place of Corey Waddell, who drops out of the squad.

Canterbury lock Adam Elliott will make his 100th NRL appearance.

Sharks v Knights, Sunday 4.05pm at Moreton Daily Stadium, Redcliffe

Sharks: No further changes are expected for the side after Josh Hannay dropped Will Chambers in reaction to last week's loss to the Warriors.

Mawene Hiroti (hand) is close to a return but unlikely to break into the side's backline this week with Siosifa Talakai listed in the centres.

The Sharks have won only two from seven at Queensland venues this season.

Knights: Hymel Hunt failed a head injury assessment last week and is in doubt but the side also has the benefits of a nine-day turnaround which could work in his favour.

Bradman Best (collarbone) has been cleared of any damage and is expected to play.

Connor Watson has been named to start at lock in his 100th NRL game although Adam O'Brien has often moved him back to the bench before kick-off.

The Knights have won their past three games against the Sharks.