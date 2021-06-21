Round 15 charges: Taukeiaho to judiciary; three facing bans

As well as attempting to avoid a fine, Taukeiaho will avoid having a "prior offence" added to his judiciary record if he is suspended.

Storm prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalawa are both facing multi-week suspensions following a review of Saturday's matches.

Both only attracted grade one charges, but loading for previous offences have bumped up their sanctions.

Ravalawa is facing 3-4 weeks on the sidelines for a shoulder charge. The two prior similar offences he has over the last two years have doubled his penalty.

Asofa-Solomona, who has four guilty findings within the last two years, is looking at a two-week ban for a dangerous contact charge. If not for the prior offences, the Storm giant would only have been looking at a fine.

Both players have until 12pm on Monday to enter pleas.

Two players from Saturday's matches are also facing fines.

Ben Murdoch-Masila (Warriors) and Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Knights) are both facing grade one careless high tackle charges.

Tevita Pangai jnr's week has gone from bad to worse with the Brisbane forward facing a four-match ban after being charged for a crusher tackle.

Pangai, who was told by the Broncos during the week that he was free to leave at the end of the season despite being under contract until the end of 2022, was charged with a grade-one offence by the match review committee.

The incident in question - a tackle on Cameron Murray - occurred in the 26th minute of Brisbane's 46-0 trouncing at the hands of South Sydney on Thursday night at Suncorp Stadium.

Due to four prior offences, he faces three games out if he submits an early guilty plea or an extra week if he unsuccessfully challenges the charge at the judiciary.

Broncos teammate Payne Haas - who could have missed playing for NSW in Origin II if banned - has not been charged after he was placed on report for two incidents.

The first was a high shot on Murray in the first half, followed by a crusher on Mark Nicholls in the 62nd minute.

Pangai, in an interview with Channel 9 after the game, said the Broncos "got me in on my day off and told me that I'm free to look elsewhere".

"Players have got to be held accountable for the results we've been tossing up. If that's me then I have to look elsewhere," he said.