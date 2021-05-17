Round 10 charges: Papalii out of Origin; McGuire, Ese'ese, Fuimaono face lengthy bans

Dragons trio Josh McGuire, Mikaele Ravalawa and Tyrell Fuimaono are facing lengthy bans along with Titans forwards Tyrone Peachey and Herman Ese'ese.

McGuire is facing a ban of 5-7 matches for dangerous contact for a hip-drop tackle on Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr, Ravalawa (2-3 matches) was pinged for a grade-one shoulder charge while Fuimaono (5-6 matches) was handed a grade-one reckless charge for his high shot on Storm star Ryan Papenhuyzen.

Fuimaono was sent off for the tackle in the heavy loss to Melbourne.

St George Illawarra forward Tariq Sims (1-2) could also be suspended for grade-two dangerous contact for a hip-drop on Melbourne utility Tyson Smoothy.

McGuire was also charged with a careless high tackle for his hit on Justin Olam, which was deemed a grade-one offence, which carries a fine of $2600-$3450 due to his poor judiciary record.

Ese'ese, who was sent off for his high hit on Panthers winger Brian To'o, is looking at 3-4 matches after being charged with a grade-three careless high tackle while Peachey's crusher tackle on Liam Martin means he will be banned two weeks unless he proves his innocence.

Penrith duo Moses Leota and Dylan Edwards are facing fines - Leota has been given a grade-one dangerous contact charge and Edwards a grade-one contrary conduct charge.

Edwards's charge arose from the aftermath of the tackle that resulted in Ese'ese being sent off.

Melbourne prop Christian Welch ($1900-$2250) was the other player charged from Sunday's games for dangerous contact on Blake Lawrie.

Papalii was sent off for a high tackle on Tui Katoa and received a grade-three charge, which means the Raiders prop will miss three matches with his early plea. He risked a five-match ban if he was found guilty at the judiciary hearing.

He will be unavailable for Queensland for the State of Origin series opener on June 9.

Raiders duo Jack Wighton and Josh Hodgson will be joining Papalii on the sidelines this weekend following charges from Saturday's win over the Bulldogs.

Wighton has submitted an early guilty plea to receive a one-match ban for a grade-two dangerous contact charge on Bulldogs forward Adam Elliott, while Hodgson will also miss a week for the same charge over a tackle on Luke Thompson.

Canterbury's Sione Katoa and Ava Seumanufagai, South Sydney's Jaydn Su'A and Dane Gagai, Roosters duo Sitili Tupouniua and Angus Crichton and Cowboys forward Lachlan Burr are facing fines over careless high tackle or dangerous contact charges.

He was one of three Brisbane players charged from Friday's loss to the Sea Eagles, with the other two – Tevita Pangai jnr and Tyson Gamble – facing fines.

Riki is also facing a fine of $1600 for a separate offence over a charge of making dangerous contact to the head or neck over a tackle on Manly centre Morgan Harper.

Pangai is facing a fine of $2150 (increased due to prior offences) for a grade one careless high tackle on Brad Parker and Gamble is facing a fine of $1150 for a careless high tackle on Reuben Garrick.