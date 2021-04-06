Round 1 of OFP set for April 25

All eyes will be on the main event, between PNG Professional boxer Junior Kauko Raka and his opponent, Rolden Aldea from the Philippines, for the World Boxing Association Asia Super Feather Weight title (59kg) fight.

Match contracts were signed today by Junior Raka, OFP Interim President, Ben Micah, OFP Managing Director, Maryanne Millie and Raka’s trainer.

Undercard matches are also set to compete, including an international bout between PNG Boxer Andrew Aisanga and Philippines Pro Boxer, Mark Sales in the Welter Wight Division (69kg).

OFP Managing Director, Maryanne Millie, challenged the fighters to do their best.

Millie said the Filipino opponents will be arriving this Friday under strict COVID protocols, where they will be in self isolation.

After the first six days, they will be tested for COVID.

The event will be held at the Sir John Guise Stadium.

Meanwhile OFP believes PNG professional boxers need support as other sporting codes such as rugby and football, to further develop their sporting careers

The OFP set to have their bout matches this month, is hopeful that the future of boxing will have a more organized body to later host more local matches in the country, to see the sporting code grow.

OFP interim President, Ben Micah, says, “The reason for forming a professional body now is that we need to properly organise boxing as a sport.”

“A properly organized system for the sport - especially for rankings, local title fights for the provinces, and then organizing national titles. So that so that there will be a proper title and belts at the national level, professional level, and so we can rank our own fighters, locally than internationally,” explained Micah.

He challenged the government, sports ministry and sports foundation to support the sporting code,

Micah called on boxing clubs, coaches and trainers, to find creative and innovative ways for their athletes to improve and join the rank, so that they make take on fighters from the region and also from around the world.