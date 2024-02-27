ROTINGA READY FOR CALL UP

The Western Highlands prodigy said growing up, education was a priority over rugby league until he made his breakthrough in 2019. After two seasons with the Western New Britain franchise Kimbe Cutters, Rotinga got his calling after a break-out season in 2023 picking up the top centre of the year award.

At 24 years of age, Rotinga possesses incredible skill, strength and speed that is sure to bring that x-factor to the Hunters' backline in 2024.

He’s a versatile player who can play multiple positions in the back three - fullback, centre and winger but his original position is preferably fullback.

Tall and athletic Rotinga had a standout season in 2023 and was awarded the top centre of the year.

A solid preseason training workout and two impressive trial matches were a culmination of Rotinga’s great work ethic to achieve his ultimate goal of making his Hunters debut.

Rotinga being humble as he is said he’s been so grateful to the Hunters coaching staff who have been able to impart a lot of valuable knowledge and experience about how the game played is at another level.

Apart from making the Hunters, Rotinga’s next prospect would be to pursue any opportunities overseas.