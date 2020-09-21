Rosso Cup postponed

Continuous heavy rains have resulted in the rescheduling of the highly-anticipated event that is to be held at the National Botanic Gardens in Lae, Morobe Province.

The organising committee said the bad weather has unfortunately created major hazards or risks, including the safety of the riders, and further, the conditions mean that the botanical gardens will be affected by mud and damage to the environment.

“We’re monitoring the forecasts and anticipate the week of October 10 to be the best period for the race to take place,” stated the committee.

“Until then, pre-registration is underway and keep those pedals moving; the race is coming!”