Rosso bike race set for this weekend

The Lae City Authority has outlined that road conditions will change over Saturday, August 5th, and Sunday, August 6th.

This year the committee has changed the track in an attempt to minimise traffic congestion.

Residents should expect roadblocks from 11am-4pm on Saturday, and 10am-3pm on Sunday.

Expect roadblocks at these locations:

• Milfordhaven Road between Raun Wara/Botanic Gardens and Scout Hall

• Markham Road between Main Raun Wara Roundabout and Golf Club Roundabout

• Church St will be blocked both days

• Marshalls and police will be stationed at each block.

“There may be inconveniences and the committee apologises in advance but this is a once-in-a-year family and community event so unlesss you need to travel then we recommend you don’t.

“But if you want a fun afternoon, buy a ticket at the Morobe Showgrounds main gate for K1 per person each day.”