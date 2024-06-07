Rop set for Round 13 clash

The Hunters prop, who’s had a seemingly up and down start to the season due to niggling injuries is determined to stay injury-free and finish the season on a good note.

Reeling out from last week’s pain full loss at home to a star-studded Magpies outfit Hunters enforcer said the team feels accountable for the loss and needs to regroup and make amends when the Hunters travel out this weekend to face 14th place Clydesdales in Toowoomba on Sunday. Rop admitted they always feel confident playing at home and to lose like that was not good. He said defense and breakdown in their process and structure really let them down.

The former nursing college student is reminding his boys again that their next game is a must win game which means they have to win at all cost before they break for two weeks which is no ideal.

Commenting on his form this season, Rop has had a few ups and downs with injury at the start of the season but after coming back from rehab and into the starting 13, his body is feeling good and ready to rip in again this weekend leading from the front.