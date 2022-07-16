Roosters v Dragons: NSW stars named, JWH out; McGuire returns

The Tricolours haven't been so low on the ladder at this time of the year since their 15th-place finish in 2016, meaning we'll have to see something special from Trent Robinson's men to get back into premiership contention.

A four-game losing streak could extend to five if the Dragons have their say. The Red V, coming off a shock 32-18 loss to the Broncos, are in a similiar position to the Roosters with every game crucial from here on in.

The Dragons got the chocolates in an ANZAC Day thriller in April with the match promising to be another close one on the coast.

The Rundown

Team news

Roosters: No late changes on game day after Lindsay Collins (head knock) and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (hamstring) dropped out on Friday. It means Nat Butcher starts, with Drew Hutchison and new signing Matt Lodge joining the interchange. The rest of their Origin contingent are good to go, with captain James Tedesco and fellow Blues Daniel Tupou and Angus Crichton named. Terrell May is 18th Man.

Dragons: Game day changes with Jack de Belin moving to prop and Francis Molo to interchange while Billy Burns comes into the starting side/

With Jaiyden Hunt and Josh Kerr out, Josh McGuire joins the bench. Captain Ben Hunt will start following his heroics for Queensland in Origin III. Winger Mikaele Ravalawa's hamstring injury sees Tautua Moga join the starting side.

