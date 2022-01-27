Rookie Mam ready to realise NRL dream

Teenager Mam, who had a breakout 2021 season in the Intrust Super Cup with Broncos Affiliate Souths Logan Magpies, has signed a two-year extension to the end of the 2024 season.

He takes his spot in the club’s NRL top-30 squad for the upcoming season and is determined to learn from the best including champion halfback Adam Reynolds.

“Reyno is great to have here alongside us at the club and he’s done everything as a player and I’m happy to be learning off him,” said Mam, who has been in the Broncos’ Academy program since he was 13.

“Being younger I have to work on where to finish off my sets and definitely my kicking game and also my defence – getting my defensive reads better and how to handle the bigger bodies coming at me.

“I have moments where I can’t believe I’m here at the Broncos, especially walking off the field when I see the star players around me – it’s so good to be here and I want to enjoy my time here.”

Mam, who started his junior football with the Goodna Eagles before moving into the Souths Logan underage system, burst onto the senior rugby league scene last year with an incredible ISC debut for the Magpies against the CQ Capras, setting up the opening try before going on to score a hat-trick of his own.

His strong form continued for the remainder of the ISC season as the Magpies went on to play finals footy, Mam reeling off 13 tries, 8 try assists and 7 goals in just 11 appearances.

The skilful half’s efforts earned him the 2021 ISC Rookie of the Year Awards, and the Souths Logan Magpies Pat Phelan Memorial Club Player of the Year.

Mam said Broncos Head Coach Kevin Walters had been clear in what he wants from the young half in his first season.

“He’s just told me to be myself and play the way that I play, be free but also play within the team structure of the team and back my teammates.”

Story first published on NRL.com

Link to original story