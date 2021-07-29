Roberts fined, banned one game for biosecurity protocol breach

He has been handed a breach notice with the proposed ban to begin when he is again eligible for selection. Roberts must also complete education and training programs.

In its statement announcing the sanctions, the NRL said in determining the proposed sanction, it had "taken into account the difficulties Roberts has had in coping with quarantine".

Roberts has been provided with additional wellbeing support and has five days to respond to the breach notice.

The Tigers issued a statement on Tuesday to announce the incident involving Roberts breaching biosecurity protocols had been reported by the NRL to Queensland Health.

Roberts breached the biosecurity restrictions in place for players in South-East Queensland by going onto the balcony of his hotel room on the Gold Coast.

Roberts switched to the Wests Tigers from South Sydney this season, playing 11 matches and has not played since round 16. He was not named for this week's clash with the Warriors.