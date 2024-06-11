Rimbu heads to Super League

The British Media, Hull Live, reported that the Hunter has agreed to a deal with English Rugby League club and would join the club for next season.

Duration of the deal, reported to have signed, is unknown at this stage, but the Football Club is looking long term, which the 22 year old Hunter fits the bill.

Rimbu's rise in rugby league is superb. He successfully transitioned from a halfback to hooker in the move that pays him dividends. He cemented his spot as PNG Hunters starting Hooker. He also made his debut for PNG Kumuls in the Pacific Bowl Championship last year, 2023, which the Kumuls won.

His form in the Hostplus Cup Competition is amongst the best in the competition. His ability to dart out from dummy half, generating ruck-speed is one of his strength areas and would prove critical for the Hull FC. A part of his game mostly goes unnoticed most of the time, his defensive effort. His commitment to defense up the middle third is premier grade standard. Playing in the Super League would be a deserving reward for his hard work, commitment, and dedication to the cause.

The Hull FC agreed with Rimbu as a replacement of their long-term number nine and club legend, Danny Houghton, who's handing up the boots at the end of season 2024.

The Club expressed interest in signing Gordon Chang Kung Tong of Manley Sea Eagles in the NRL and Zad Woodford of Canberra Raiders, but Rimbu's resume was equally too good to ignore.

Meanwhile, fellow PNG International, Treigh Stewart, was amongst the club's early recruits for 2025 season. Both young Rimbu and Stewart would be part of the Hull FC in the English Super League next season.