Rimbu to fill big Shoes

Boas returns to England to complete his contract with League One club Doncaster.

It will be tough for an injury-riddled PNG Hunters but Rimbu starting up as five-eight and should direct the match to victory.

Rimbu’s 70 minutes against the Burleigh Bears and has benefited him for the No.6jersey this weekend.

He was 2020 Digicel Cup Rookie of the Year, while playing for the 2020 premiers, Hela Wigmen.

Energetic utility forward, Edwin Ipape returns in Round 8 from a two-game suspension collected in the Hunters’ 25-18 Kokoda Cup loss to Burleigh Bears.

While Boas and Ipape join an absentee list that also includes winger Brendon Gotuno suffering a fractured forearm with Enock Maki and Joe Joshua both sustained knee injuries.

Coach Matt Church believes Rimbu will contribute a lot in the side to continue the Hunters’ consistency and enthusiasm, which has delivered three wins from five games.

“The squad has shown plenty of character. We’ve won three games, lost a couple we have been in the balance until the last few minutes.”

The Hunters are confident that hooker, Wartovo Puara Jnr is fit to play after missing the clash with the Bears, due to an ankle injury.

Puara and prop, Epel Kapinias (ankle injusry) will have to pass fitness tests to take their place on Sunday. The medical team are also closely watching the hamstring injury of in-form fullback Terry Wapi, who was injured in the last round

The Hunters enter Sunday’s match in fourth place while the Tigers are ninth after two wins from their opening five matches. Sunday’s clash at the Runaway Bay Seagulls’ base of Bycroft Oval will kick off at 3pm.