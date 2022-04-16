Rigo Wins Gold In Netball

Rigo made up a young side marched into the courts under the helm of coach and former PNG international netballer, Lydia Veali. Rigo District team proved too strong and performed class against the home side.

“The team was made up of Under 21 players and the youngest being 17 years-old, they had a lot of talent. We fielded a very young side and for them to come and participate in this games is a good exposure for them,” said Veali.

She said this is the first time to coach a youth team but is impressed with their outstanding performance and being the final winners for the netball competition.

Alotau District Team 2 Coach, Janet Vaia, “The overall performance of her team was great. We went in probably intimidated from the start, but the girls never gave up. We kept on talking to them from the start right up to the end of the game, they pushed, they fought, there is only one winner at the end of it all.”

Vaia added that although Rigo was a very strong team, she was proud of her team performance who persevered to the end.