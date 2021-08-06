Reynolds rolls, Walker wows as Rabbitohs win ninth straight

Kicking his third conversion, but fourth goal of the game, put Reynolds on 1,842 points – finally passing the great Eric Simms (1,841) who retired 46 years ago.

It must be a bitter-sweet moment for the Rabbitohs faithful since the classy halfback is off to the Broncos next year. Still Reynolds now leaves his mark on the club he won a premiership with in 2014.

Meanwhile, things aren’t too rosy for Parramatta, who have now suffered their third straight defeat. If the Roosters have a win over Penrith on Saturday, the Eels will drop out of the top-four.

An early blow came the Eels way losing prop Oregon Kaufusi to concussion in the opening minute of play. They were already down a key forward with Reagan Campbell-Gillard (groin) withdrawing in the lead-up to game day.

The crushing blow came in the final minutes when a distraught Reed Mahoney was forced from the field with a shoulder injury.

Things didn’t improve when Parramatta were on the wrong end of South Sydney’s lethal left edge, with two tries to winger Josh Mansour from lead-up work by Cody Walker and Latrell Mitchell. Two sideline conversions by Adam Reynolds and it was 12-0.

Another penalty from Reynolds and the Rabbitohs appeared to be heading into cruise mode up 14-0 at halftime.

A third try down the left side when play resumed, through a ricocheting Walker kick, came with Dane Gagai reaching out. Reynolds conversion brought up his club milestone.

The Rabbitohs then put on another two tries – to Jaxson Paulo and Cameron Murray – to score more than 30 points against a team for the seventh time in a row this season.

The Eels pulled two back through winger Maika Sivo and Waqa Blake, but the damage had been well and truly done.

Story first appeared on NRL.com by Alicia Newton, NRL.com Repoter

Link to Original Story