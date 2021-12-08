Reynolds' experience already rubbing off at Broncos: Mead

The former Rabbitohs skipper has stopped in for a few sessions already even though his grand final commitments earned him a longer rest, in a move that impressed his new team-mates, according to Mead.

"Adam Reynolds has joined the squad a couple of times throughout the year which has brought a lot of excitement and enthusiasm from a lot of the young guys," Mead said.

"He's played at the top level for a long time, he's an experienced halfback, knows how to organise.

"Good talker, an experienced organiser so we enjoy having those qualities about him."

Reynolds' early return "says something about what he expects from himself joining a new club," Mead added.

"I read a couple of weeks ago he wanted to take on the challenge away from Sydney and he's certainly doing that," he said.

While Reynolds is bringing plenty of experience from his time at Redfern, which includes a premiership win, eight finals campaigns and two Origin caps, 33-year-old Mead admitted he is now the oldest player at Red Hill.

"The age call comes in a bit, especially here at training, I think I'm the oldest in the squad now but the legs are still working really well," he laughed.

"It's just about me prepping myself well every day ... I'll keep going as long as I can, as long as I'm still enjoying it.

"[I just want to] be competitive and try and play first grade more consistently this year. Last year from an individual standpoint was probably a bit frustrating being in and out but that's a part of NRL, you have to be competitive and be consistent so you can play first grade regularly."

With Jordan Pereira and Brenko Lee joining the club, and young guns like Selwyn Cobbo emerging, Mead will need to be at his best if he's to add to his tally of 171 career games.

"Selwyn's one of those guys you put him on the wing, centre, fullback, he'll do the job really well," Mead said.

"Especially in a couple of years. For me, fullback or centre is probably his spot, flip a coin for one of those two."

Mead got a good look at Cobbo's capabilities, alongside another young gun in TC Robati, as the trio enjoyed a successful Intrust Super Cup finals campaign with Wynnum Manly, going down 16-10 in the grand final to the Devils.

"They've obviously got a bit more experience now in first grade and they're still learning their apprenticeship here and in Queensland Cup so this year they'll be a lot more consistent," Mead said.

"Especially those two guys. TC is obviously a big body and hard to handle so if he can get some good Ks in his legs he'll be hard to stop and same with Cobbo as well."

