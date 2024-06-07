Reynold’s recovery on track

The Broncos are having to do without their playmaker since, but he has assured fans he’s recovering well and be back on deck before the finals.

Picking up a hamstring injury before rupturing his biceps in Round 9 somewhat epitomizes Reynolds horror run of injuries in season 2024. However on a brighter note the Broncos Captain assures his fans his body is now in good shape for full recovery, as he looks forward to inject some life back into the team end of the year.

“It’s like a re step up for me...like you mentioned it’s been a bit of up and down rollercoaster sort of a season for me.. ah it’s an opportunity for me to actually go away ,work on my body..come back in good shape and hopefully inject some life back into the team at the back end of the year. I know how fatiguing the season can be..they are long especially through this origin period. We gonna need to call on a number of players in the squad and some have really stepped up really well over the last couple of years. We have produced young talents who come up and take those opportunities when needed in that jersey and they haven’t let the club down.

Reynolds has again assured his loyal Broncos fans he’s well on track to hit the ground running just before semi-finals .

The Broncos captain is currently in Port Moresby, accompanied by Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy and other club representatives including fellow players Deloiuse Hoeter and Ryan James as part of the BSP -Brisbane Broncos Community Partnership program.

Reynolds back in the country for the second time has again being blown away by Port Moresby’s overwhelming reception.