Restriction Affects Training

He said it’s been hard knowing that there are restrictions in place and with the shutdown of the training facilities at Sir John Guise Stadium and the High Performance Gym it has made it difficult to train.

Abraham, who is a sprinter in the 100, 200 and 400-metre events, says as per advice from his coach, he has been training at home.

“Since shutdown of sporting facilities, my coach told me I had no option but train at home. Although the environment at home is not suiting, especially when I want to focus and my family is around all the time. I am hoping that by the end of this moth PNGSF will open its facilities so we can go back to training,” he said.

Abraham who is preparing to attend international events early next year is also happy to get his vaccination.

“I am happy that I got my jab, so I don’t have to worry too much about COVID-19. Now I can focus on my training. I have an international event early next year in Queensland and the Commonwealth Games.”