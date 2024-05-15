Resilient Hekari go down in fierce encounter

Despite playing on the back foot in most of the match, Hekari United put on a resilient show against the reigning OFC Men’s Championship League champions, until the 93rd-minute goal to Auckland City FC took them home.

Hekari backline was on song containing the well-oiled Auckland City FC’s attack. Credit their defensive coaching staff. But as it has been proven over time, ‘nothing beats experience’ and that was what the New Zealand side had at their advantage.

With a lot of experience in the side, they kept calm, and waited for the right time and opportunity to get them on the scoreboard. After a handful of on-target kicks, they finally slotted in one through Liam Gillion – the decisive match-winning goal.

However, Hekari was on their best defensively to hold the match down to the final quarter of the contest.

In the post-match interview, head coach of Hekari United David Muta said he is happy his side put a resilient performance against the strong New Zealand outfit.

Muta said: “When you play against the Champions of Oceania, everyone has to work together as a team, communicate as one, and work as a unit to play a strong game.

“We are still in the race for finals. we don’t have any excuse, we just have to go back and refocus, work together again in our training, correct all small mistakes, work on our small details, and prepare ourselves for the next game.”

Muta added, his men committed to the game plan and did many things right but it was unfortunate for a win. He further said that Hekari United still has a chance in the tournament.

Hekari face Fiji Rewa on 17th May.