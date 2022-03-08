Registrations Open For PM’s Golf Challenge

The tournament dates have been scheduled for April 8th in Lae and 22nd April for Port Moresby respectively.

The Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC) is calling on organisations from both the public and private sectors to register a team(s) to support its annual fundraising event.

All funds raised in both events will go towards Team PNG’s participation at the Pacific Mini Games in Saipan, Northern Marianas in June and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England in July.

The Golf Challenge is a major fundraiser by the PNGOC to support the country’s elite athletes selected for national representative sporting duties under the Team PNG banner to the Pacific Games, Commonwealth and Olympic Games.

The Prime Minister’s Golf Challenge was not held last year, due to COVID restrictions imposed on sporting activities and social mass gatherings as part of national efforts by the PNG Government to mitigate risks in the spread of the coronavirus.

PNGOC Secretary General, Auvita Rapilla re-iterated this call out to the business community in Lae and Port Moresby and around the country to come onboard and support Team PNG by registering a team(s) to participate in this worthwhile event.

“In light of the two games scheduled for June and July, the PNGOC has a mammoth task to raise much needed funds to send the two Team PNG contingents to represent the country at the games. With the ease in restrictions, we are hoping that we will get a good number of teams to participate since our last event in 2020,” Rapilla said.

She added: “Our motto is to believe, excel and inspire despite the challenges and obstacles that we face. With registrations now open, we welcome all organisations to take part and support our national Team, as we aim to inspire Papua New Guinea at these upcoming games.”

Fundraising Committee Chairman, Michael Henao, acknowledged the continued patronage of current prize sponsors Ela Motors, Theodist, Brian Bell Group, Trophy Haus, SP Brewery, Coca-Cola Euro Pacific and Media Partners.

“As partners of the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee, you are important stakeholders that provide significant support to achieve our goals and objectives.”