Registration on for Liklik Softball

The special partnership with BSP was sealed early this week valued at K19,000 to get the junior development program off the ground.

As soon as the word got out though social and mainstream media about the introduction of junior softball to the Port Moresby Men’s Softball competition this season an air of excitement is building from young softball enthusiasts in the city.

With the junior competition now scheduled to start next weekend preparations got underway today with mowering of the grass and getting the diamonds up to scratch. Since registrations opened this morning the Bisini Diamonds was inundated with young softball enthusiasts (boys and girls) to register for the various age groups from U8, U12, U15 to U18

Port Moresby Men’s Softball Association Secretary, Gethrude Simba was kept busy today sorting out all the registrations and getting the team summaries done.

She said the competition would encourage boys and girls to play in mixed teams and will play under modified rules of softball.