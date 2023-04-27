Registration date set for football comp

All the interested teams must register ahead of May 28th because the calendar of the 2023 Soccer season is set. There will be three conferences this season. The women Conference Soccer League (WCSL), The National Priemer League (Men), and the National Youth League.

The first of the three is the Women Conference Soccer League. The Three Conferences; Southern, and NGI Eastern have six teams each who have expressed their interest to participate in the season while Northern has one more team to complete the formalities.

In the Northern Conference, there are two new comers. They are second team in Madang and Sepik FC who rejoin women’s Competition. The full Northern Conference teams are; Sepik FC, Madang FC, Tusbab Laidamon FC, Lae City Dwellers FC and Rainy Lae.

The Southern conference also has a new comer, the Port Moresby Strikers will join Bernice FC, Allies FC, PRK Amoana, Hekari United FC and Souths Hinamo FC.

The Highlands conference will have the Mt Hagen FC, Blue Kumuls FC and Kuri FC that will be joined by Simbu FC and the Highlands champions Mommers FC and new kid on the block, Kagua Erave FC.

While in the NGI Eastern Conference, Buka Island will see Kiara FC, Hamatana FC, North Bougainville FC, South Bougainville FC, Central Bougainville FC and Buka Atolls FC.

In the revamped premier competition, NSL has 10 teams have expressed interest in the 8-team competition for this year. The NSL standing committee will now screen all EOI’s to see each team met the criteria which including the payment of EOI fee.

The teams are: United Highlands FC, Port Moresby Strikers FC, Gulf Komara FC, FC Morobe Wawens, Lae City Dwellers FC, Madang, Lae City FC, Hekari United FC, Kalibobo FC and Tusbab Stallions FC. The NPL will be played only in Lae, Port Moresby and Madang

The National Youth Soccer League has attracted five teams from Southern Conference while seven teams in the Northern Conference.

The teams are Port Moresby Strikers, Hekari United FC, FC Genesis, PRK Amoana and Souths Aporo FC while in the Northern will see Northern Teams FC, PS United FC, Ramu Sugar FC, Madang FC, Lae Secondary FC, Sepik FC and Radza FC. The Y-League will be played only in Lae and Port Moresby