Regional Youth Games begin

District teams from each region marched proudly into the Laiwaden Oval in Madang by processions of cultural groups. The participants will take part in soccer, rugby touch, basketball and volleyball. Also included in the games are the para-athletes.

Jason Peter the Miniter for Community Development & Religion, officially gave his keynote address and opened the Games. He said this platform would give an opportunity for participants to be selected and progress further by representing their provinces and the country.

Peter added that nowadays, youths are seen as a burden to the nation because of the many illicit and anti-social behaviours that they engage in, increasing law and order issues.

However, he encouraged the Mamose youths to unite and portray good leadership through sports in changing this image.

Peter also encouraged youths to participate in many programs that the Marape-Rosso has rolled out in all provinces through their districts in order to keep themselves busy whilst sustaining their livelihoods.

Adam Wangu the first Secretary of Madang Governor, Ramsey Pariwa spoke on his behalf and encouraged the players to showcase sportsmanship for the duration of the games.

Wangu also commended the Games Organizing Committee who worked tirelessly to ensure that the games pull through.

Also, in bracing the games with their presence is the Censorship Office of PNG through the Chief Censor, Jim Ambani. The Censorship board pledged their commitment to advocate for the National Youth Development Authority and as a testament of that presented K10,000 in kind towards sports and officials' gear.

Executive Director of PNG Sports Foundation, Albert Veratau also pledged to source out funding in order to push sports further and into the next level.

He encouraged the participants to concentrate on developing their sports skills as it could give them the opportunity to travel and see the world, like all the other PNG sporting representatives.

District teams participating at the regional games are:

West Sepik

Aitape - Lumi

East Sepik

Ambunti-Drekikir

Angoram

Wewak

Yanguru Sausia

Morobe

Lae City

Wau-waria

Markham

Huon Gulf

Nawaeb

Bulolo

Madang