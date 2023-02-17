Record-breaking revenue in football

It also outlines the USD 11 billion (K39bn) that is expected to be earned during the 2023-2026 period.

“FIFA’s unprecedented investment in football is the result of our solid financial transparency and stands as a concrete example of how we are aiming to make football truly global,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“The resounding success of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has been key to the organisation’s ability to fulfil its mission in relation to our member associations and the world of football, despite the multiple challenges we faced during the past cycle, not least the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Following the decision taken by the FIFA Council in December 2022 to expand the FIFA Club World Cup™ from 24 to 32 teams, with the first such edition set to take place in June-July 2025, the Council unanimously approved the respective slot allocation. The decision was taken based on a set of objective metrics and criteria, and the resulting allocation is as follows: AFC: 4, CAF: 4, Concacaf: 4, CONMEBOL: 6, OFC: 1, UEFA: 12 and tournament host: 1.

In relation to the FIFA Club World Cup 2023™, which is due to be played under the current format with seven clubs, the FIFA Council unanimously appointed the Saudi Arabian Football Federation as tournament hosts from 12 to 22 December 2023.

In addition, the FIFA Council confirmed that, in line with the long standing tradition of having all hosts competing at the FIFA World Cup™, as well as sporting and operational considerations, the hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, namely Canada, Mexico and the USA, will qualify automatically for the final round of the competition, with their slots therefore being deducted from the overall allocation of six assigned to Concacaf.