Ravens Expect Better Next Time

Since 2018 Ravens have set the benchmark for the Sports Tok 7s rugby tournament in Port Moresby winning two titles so far in 2018 and 2020.

Ravens is an offshoot of the Lae Harlequins rugby union club and made up of mostly unemployed youths residing at Lae’s Papuan Compound with a common and vested interest in exposing and showcasing their rugby 7s flare in ball skills, strength and speed playing the shorter format.

Ravens have been two times champions of the annual Sports Tok 7s tournament in Port Moresby however this year the boys just fell short of defending the title, the after they were knocked out in the quarter finals by new team Silsilpak.

East New Britain speedster and skipper of the team, Maluai Patala said although they were disappointed with the outcome this year, they will come bigger and better next year. He said the team live together in the compound and really enjoy playing together since the team was formed in 2018.

Maluai explains that Ravens is made up players from East New Britain, Morobe, Highlands, Oro and Milne Bay, but grew up together at the Papua Compound.

PC Ravens were also inaugural champions of the Kalibobo Lighthouse 7s tournament in 2018 before taking out the Sports Tok Sevens title in Port Moresby the same year.