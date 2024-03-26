Rams win JT9s Cup

After an evenly contested first half with the scores tied at 6 all, fans were excited for a thrilling finish. The spirited Rams outfit found another gear in the 2nd half , playing with a bit more control and line speed in their attack that left the Seagulls gasped as they struggled to keep up with the game. Rams looked composed and took full advantage, using their slick ball skills and speed to blow them out of the park, scoring back to back tries that sealed the deal for them.

A milestone victory for the South Side Rams club who only joined the tournament last year. To be declared ultimate Champions of 2024 JT Super 9s Cup and pocketing the K20,000 prize money was quite the reward for their hard work and commitment. Seagulls though disappointed with the result accepted the loss and were awarded with the Runner's Up prize of K10,000. After the match their big win Rams Co captain Jack Peter said he was proud of the hard work, commitment and the energy put in by his boys on Sunday throughout the whole tournament which paid off in the end.

Jack said, “To be honest it was a proud moment for us as a team despite the delays and the consequences, there’s a lot of the spirit in the boys.

“We managed to commit ourselves, dedicate ourselves to our training. You know our main goal is to get that JT 9s Cup 2024. It was a team effort and for that very proud of the boys.”

The captain thanked all their sponsors, families and supporters for their coming out to barrack for their team. He said Rams has been been regulars the NCD Governors Cup and Ipatas Cup tournaments and only joined the JT 9s tournament last year and take it out this year which is a big achievement for the boys.

“All credit and honor go back to the Man upstairs for the victory,” the captain said.