Raka set for second international bout

During his past two days in the Philippines after leaving the shores of PNG on Saturday, July 8th, Raka has involved in trainings with a Pilipino friend, Gabriel Elorde, in his gym; Saint Rita Elorde Boxing Gym.

Raka said he felt really good taking the training in Philippines. He said if he had stayed in Philippines for a week or two before his bout, it would have been great. It would have put him in the box seat to win the bout.

Before he departs the Philippines, he thanked, Gabriel Elorde, for using his training facilities for free of charge. He also thanked Elorde for providing training tips by coaches in his gym.

Raka extended his gratitude to Gabriel's sister Kukui Elorde for her hospitality to team Raka in the past four days.

Raka was also grateful to re-unite Nick Cullibud; the former PNG Boxers promoter. Raka learned boxing under the guidance of Cullibud, when he was the amateur boxer.

Raka said, after his fight in Vietnam, the team will return to the Philippines, spend a week with Nick to discuss future fight prospects before returning back to PNG.