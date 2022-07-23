Raiders v Warriors: Cotric, Whitehead back; Walsh benched, Pene out

Ricky Stuart's men will go in as hot favourites but they will be wary of taking the Warriors lightly having gone down by a point in round eight when Shaun Johnson got his team home in golden point.

The Warriors sat two games ahead of the Green Machine on the ladder on the back of that victory but they have won just once more since then to slide out of finals contention.

The Raiders' run home is a relatively friendly one and a win on Saturday can catapult them into the eight for the first time since round three.

The Rundown

Team news

Raiders: Nick Cotric takes over for the suspended Jordan Rapana on the wing while Albert Hopoate replaces James Schiller. Skipper Elliott Whitehead (knee) also returns so Corey Harawira-Naera goes to to the bench. There were no changes for the Raiders in their 19-man squad update with Elijah Anderson the 18th Man.

Warriors: Reece Walsh has been bumped to the bench and mid-year signing Daejarn Asi is preferred at five-eighth ahead of rookie Ronald Volkman, who was rested last week. Aaron Pene dropped out of the team in the 24-hour update, with Eliesa Katoa coming on to the bench as his replacement and Edward Kosi becoming the 18th Man.

Key match-up

Joseph Tapine v Addin Fonua-Blake: The one-time New Zealand Test team-mates have been leading from the front in 2022 with their strong running games and were the leading forwards for their side last week in terms of metres gained. Tapine averages 163 metres across the year and was a key in Canberra's last-up victory over the Storm. While being used off the interchange in the Warriors' last two matches, Fonua-Blake has still gained more metres than any of his team-mates and is their key figure in the middle of the park.

Stat Attack

The Raiders and Warriors have met 43 times since 1995 with Canberra holding the narrowest of margins with 22 wins to 21. The last three clashes have been decided by one point, 12 points and three points, with the Warriors winning two of those.

Link to the original article

Source: NRL.com