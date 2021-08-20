Raiders v Sea Eagles: Lui in for Soliola; Turbo ruled out

An ill-timed last-start loss to the Storm saw the Raiders slip just outside the eight and with a round 25 rematch with the Roosters, who thumped Canberra 44-16 in round 12, on their schedule the Green Machine cannot afford to drop another point.

Keeping relatively close to a Melbourne side that has scored points for fun this season will give Ricky Stuart's men some hope but they will be backing up against another red-hot attacking outfit with the Sea Eagles boasting threats all over the park.

Manly tore Parramatta apart, running in 10 tries in the 56-20 humiliation, with all their stars sharing in the feast of four-pointers and try assists.

Tom Trbojevic, Daly Cherry-Evans and Reuben Garrick have hogged the headlines in recent weeks but the improving form of five-eighth Kieran Foran is proving equally pivotal.

Match: Raiders v Sea Eagles

Raiders: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad has been named to return via the bench as Ricky Stuart looks to ease the fullback back into the game.

Stuart said he would give CNK around 20-30 minutes off the bench while playmaker Matt Frawley will also be on the interchange to help cover for the absence of Tom Starling (broken jaw) and Corey Harawira-Naera (suspended).

Veteran prop Sia Soliola is out due to personal reasons and has been replaced on the bench by Dunamis Lui. Trey Mooney will join Elijah Anderson on the extended bench.

Caleb Aekins was omitted from the squad 24 hours before kick-off.

Sea Eagles: Superstar fullback Tom Trbojevic (cheekbone) was ruled out on Thursday and his place is taken by Tevita Funa in jersey No.19. Cade Cust was the other player to drop out of the squad 24 hours before kick-off.

Brad Parker (concussion) will be rested with Moses Suli coming into the starting side.

Toafofoa Sipley returns from suspension via the bench, pushing Kurt De Luis out of the 17.

The Sea Eagles have won six of their past eight games against the Raiders.

