Raiders v Panthers: Hopoate replaces Savage; Kikau ruled out

The loss of star playmakers Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai leaves a huge hole for Penrith and Ricky Stuart's men get a golden opportunity to knock off the tallest poppy and announce themselves as genuine contenders.

There's plenty like about the way the Raiders are playing their footy at the moment but they will be aware they need to go up another couple of notches to beat a side that has only two games all season.

A loud and passionate GIO Stadium crowd is assured on a Saturday evening in the national capital and they can be worth a few points to the Green Machine when the heat is applied by the champs.

The Rundown

Team news

Raiders: Xavier Savage has been ruled out with an ankle injury in Friday's 24-hour update and Albert Hopoate steps in as the new fullback. Jordan Rapana returns from suspension. Adam Elliott hurt his hip against the Titans but has been named to start at lock.

Panthers: Star back-rower Viliame Kikau has been ruled out with a hip injury, which sees Christopher Smith start in the second row and Sunia Turuva join the bench. Sean O'Sullivan is the new No.7 and Jaeman Salmon comes into the starting side at five-eighth. Origin centre Stephen Crichton returns from the nasty ear cut he suffered against the Sharks and back-up hooker Mitch Kenny (knee) is also back on deck.

Key match-up

Joseph Tapine v James Fisher-Harris: When conversation starts about who is the game's premier prop, these two powerhouse Kiwis are right in the thick of the debate. Tapine has been enormous for Canberra, averaging 165 metres per game, breaking 62 tackles and and creating second-phase opportunities with 37 offloads. Fisher-Harris is the main man in Ivan Cleary's pack, averaging 144 metres and 30 tackles per match and invariably coming up with an team-lifting play when it is needed.

Stat Attack

The Panthers lead the NRL in kick return metres with 4123, fullback Dylan Edwards responsible for 1821 of those with his dynamic kick returning ability. The Raiders are eighth for kick return metres with 2958.

Click here to read the original article

Source: NRL.com