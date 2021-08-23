Raiders terminate Scott's contract after nightclub incident

The Raiders issued a statement on Monday to say the board had decided to take the action, effective immediately, after it had "carefully considered the statements made at the 'show cause' hearing with Curtis on August 17 and the material supplied afterward".

Scott was signed by the club at the start of 2020 on a four-year deal when he was granted an early release by Melbourne.

His time in Raiders colours has been limited to just 23 appearances over the past 18 months due to suspensions, injury and poor form.

The 23-year-old was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm over his alleged involvement in a fight in a Canberra nightclub in May, charges Scott intends to fight when his case is heard next Monday.

Scott accepted an NRL breach notice which suspended him for three games and fined him $15,000 over the incident.

He then fronted Canberra's board last week, after which it was determined that his contract would be terminated.

"The board carefully considered the statements made at the 'show cause' hearing with Curtis Scott on August 17 and the material supplied afterward," according to the Raiders statement.

"The board decided that Curtis Scott's prior behaviour and recent assault charge has brought the club into disrepute, and they could not ignore this and the responsibilities that his NRL playing contract entails.

"The board said the club would continue to support Curtis Scott’s ongoing rehabilitation and it will be in contact with NRL Welfare in this regard."

Scott did not relocate to Queensland with the rest of Ricky Stuart's squad in July as his case was still being investigated by the NRL Integrity Unit at the time, with his last appearance for the Raiders ultimately coming in May.

Story first published on NRL.com

Link to original story