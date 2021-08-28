Raiders shake ‘Faders’ tag to keep finals hopes alive as Warriors blow huge lead: 3 Big Hits

Given their season has been marred by second half fadeouts it was ironic that the Raiders shed their “Faders” tag to keep their finals hopes alive.

The Raiders were blown off the park in the first half to find themselves down 16-0 after just 25 minutes.

However Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad came off the bench to inspire a stirring comeback for the Green machine.

Nicoll-Klokstad scored a try just before halftime in the 39th minute to cut the lead to 10 points and give the Raiders the chance of an unlikely comeback.

A second half double to Sebastian Kris saw the Raiders storm back to make it 16-16 heading into the final 10 minutes of the match.

Jordan Rapana missed a penalty goal from 40 metres out that would have given the Raiders their first lead of the night.

However a missed field goal from Reece Walsh allowed the Raiders a seven tackle set and Rapana scored the match winner before Hudson Young put the icing on the cake.

Cooper Cronk praised the Raiders’ fighting qualities and lauded the impact of star backs Rapana and Kris in particular.

“Down 16-0 after 38 minutes with the season on the line the Raiders score five tries unanswered,” Cronk said.

“They almost butchered it towards the back end of that game, but two tries in the last two minutes made it 28-16.

“Hell of a fightback from the Canberra Raiders with their season on the line in a big second half.

“Sebastian Kris capped it off with a really good performance with two tries and Jordan Rapana best on the ground by a country mile and sealed the win for the Raiders.”

