Raiders end dramatic week with golden point win over Dolphins

Days on from confirmation that key player Jack Wighton would be departing the club for the Rabbitohs at the end of the season, the Raiders picked up their fourth victory of the year in front of a vocal crowd in Wagga Wagga.

After a dream start which saw them up 10-0 after an opening eight minutes in which they didn't have to make a single tackle, the Raiders came close to being overrun by the Dolphins, who looked set to produce a stunning comeback for the second week in a row.

Early tries to Jarrod Croker, Wighton and Jordan Rapana saw Canberra out to an 18-0 lead, before the Dolphins hit back through Euan Aitken and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow.

A Sebastian Kris try right on half-time restored a 22-12 lead for the hosts, and it proved key as the Dolphins stormed back in the second half with a four-minute double to Connelly Lemuelu and a late Jesse Bromwich try.

In between that Fogarty scored a try which Croker converted, with the Raiders failing to take advantage of a glut of possession in field goal range in the dying minutes of regular time.

But back-to-back sets in golden point, which came after the Dolphins were ruled to have played at a loose ball, ended in Fogarty calmly stepping back inside the advancing kick pressure to nail the one-pointer and seal victory.

