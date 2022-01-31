Rafael Nadal wins record 21st major with five-set defeat of Daniil Medvedev in Australian Open final

After an exhausting 5 hours and 24 minutes on court inside Rod Laver Arena, Nadal prevailed in five sets 2-6, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in a match that did not finish until just after 1am AEDT.

It was the second-longest Australian Open final after Nadal's five-set loss to Novak Djokovic in 2012, when the Serb won in 5 hours and 53 minutes.

The victory moves Nadal ahead of his great rivals Djokovic and Roger Federer to the top of the men's all-time major winners list.

The 'Big Three" had all sat on 20 wins prior to the Australian Open.

Nadal served for the championship at 5-4 in the fifth set, only for world number two Medvedev to show nerves of steel to break his opponent to level at 5-5.

But when he broke Medvedev in the following game, the fifth-ranked Nadal had another chance to serve out the match at 6-5 and this time he made no mistake.

After shaking hands with Medvedev at the net, the Spaniard fell to the court on his knees amid the wild applause of the crowd, most of whom had been behind him the entire match.

He then celebrated his remarkable victory with his support team sitting in his player's box, a fitting moment considering the struggles the 35-year-old has been through after a foot injury ended his 2021 season early.

Nadal also tested positive to COVID-19 in December.

It is his second Australian Open championship, 13 years after he first claimed the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup. He became the fourth male player to win each major at least twice.

"It is just amazing. A month-and-a-half ago I didn't know if I would be back on the tour playing tennis again and today I am here in front of all of you having this trophy with me," Nadal said at his presentation ceremony.

"Having this trophy with me, you don't know how much I fought to be here. I can't thank [you] enough [for] all of the support I received since I arrived here."

Nadal — who was contesting his 29th final at a major — said he would cherish his victory.

"This is probably one of the most emotional ones in my tennis career and having the huge support that I received during the three weeks, it's going to stay in my heart for the rest of my life," he said.

Nadal said he had considered this might have been his final Australian Open.

"I will say maybe there is a chance that this is my last Australian Open, but now I have energy to keep on going," he said.

"I really can't explain the feelings that I have right now, but I am going to keep trying my best to keep coming next year."

Medvedev gave Nadal credit for how he fought his way back from two sets down to win.

"I thought he was going to get tired and maybe he did just a little, but he still won the match," said Medvedev, who also finished runner-up last year.

"You (Nadal) are an amazing champion."

