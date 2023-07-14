A race for the finals

This weekend’s games are so crucial for all the teams in the premier division.

The Gangloff University Piggies sit third on the points ladder and Harlequins are behind in fourth position with one win separating both sides. Winning this match is everything.

Piggies won 8 matches, lost 3 and sits on 39 points. Harlequins won 7, lost 3 and sit on 37 points. Both clubs have been powerhouse teams in the Pepsi CRU in the recent years. Their clash tomorrow will be another highlight match for the round 14 fixtures.

But they are not the only teams out on mission to secure a spot in the finals. A seventh place Crusaders will have to pull an upset win against Nova to keep its finals hope alive.

However, Nova will not give in that easily, given its premature finish in the finals last season. The team will aim to go one step further this season, in the premier division.

Brothers and Defense Rugby Union look certain, having booked their spots in the finals already. They will be working on some areas they are lacking in, in preparation for the finals.

University Piggies, Harlequins, Nova and Wanderers will have to win games and lock their positions until the final round of the regular season; which will give them chances of making the finals.

While Crusaders and MBB Marlins will try to win more games than the rest of the teams in order make the finals, it is a matter of who wins and who loses to determine their chances.

For Juggernauts and Valley Hunters who are on the bottom on the points ladder, they will close the season in the hope that things work in their favor in the next season.

Round 14 fixtures kick off at 8:00 am this Saturday at Bava Park.