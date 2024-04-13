Rabbitohs v Sharks: Match Preview

Languishing in last spot on the ladder with one win from five games, the Rabbitohs are averaging just 14 points per game compared to 23.5 per game last season.

They must now try and find a way through a gritty Sharks side that boasts one of the best defences in the NRL and is revitalised after coming off a Round 5 bye.

Mitchell's suspension adds to the woes for the Bunnies, who are also missing star backs Alex Johnston and Campbell Graham to injury, robbing them of much of their potency.

The Sharks have made a solid start to the season with wins over the Warriors, Bulldogs and Raiders and have been boosted by the return of Briton Nikora from suspension.

With Nicho Hynes calling the shots in fine style on the back of a tireless forward pack, the Sharks have settled into a groove and will look to consolidate their strong start with games against the Rabbitohs, Cowboys, Raiders and Dragons in the next month.

Team News

Rabbitohs: Latrell Mitchell's three-game ban sees Jye Gray come in at fullback for his NRL debut while Tyrone Munro comes in on the wing having recovered from a collarbone injury. Peter Mamouzelo is the new hooker with Damien Cook relegated to 18th man. Three new faces on the bench with Shaquai Mitchell back from a head knock and Siliva Havili and Davvy Moale also joining the 17. In the 24-hour update on Friday, Cook and Jacob Gagai remained on the extended bench.

Sharks: Just the one change to the side that beat the Raiders before the bye with Briton Nikora's return from suspension in the back row pushing Siosifa Talakai to the bench and Daniel Atkinson to 18th man. Braden Hamlin-Uele has been named among the reserves as he looks to return from a knee injury that has kept him sidelined from the first five rounds. Dale Finucane (facial injury) remains sidelined. In Friday's 24-hour update, Atkinson and forward Toby Rudolf remained in the reserves list.

Stat Attack

The Rabbitohs have won their past seven games against the Sharks at Accor Stadium.

Sharks left winger Ronaldo Mulitalo has scored 10 tries in his past 10 games.

The Rabbitohs are conceding an average of 32 points per game.

Sharks right winger Sione Katoa has scored five tries in four games against the Rabbitohs.

The Rabbitohs have won only five of their past 18 NRL games.

Original article by NRL.com