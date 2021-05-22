Rabaul RFL launch comp

In attendance were interim Rabaul League President Michael Marum, league executives, clubs, sponsors and stakeholders. It was Marums initiative to revive the Rabaul RFL.

The launching marks the dawn of a new era for the Rabaul RFL with the aim of re-establishing itself and replicate its former glory days as one of the premier leagues in PNG.

The launching was attended and witnessed by PNGRFL NGI Confederate Director, Nick Lyons, NGI Development Officer, Solomon Darius, ENB Provincial Administration representatives, sponsors and team captains.

The competition will kick off with the Peace Cup 9’s rugby league tournament scheduled for this weekend at the old Queen Elizabeth Park.

This will feature eight clubs in a one-day round robin pool competition with cash incentives up for grab.

The Peace Cup 9’s aims to rebuild friendship among the youths from the district.

Saturday’s program will also involve the Agmark Rabaul Gurias team helping in the competition while local music artists will perform live.

After the Peace Cup 9’s the season proper will follow once all clubs complete all PNGRFL requirements including club affiliation and players registration.