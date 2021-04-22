Rabaul Panthers sponsorship

The uniforms were sponsored by Rapopo Beach Resort Kokopo (Vunatung Plantation) and Sanctuary Hotel Port Moresby, are for Rabaul Panthers and Paga Panthers in their respective Rugby League competition in Rabaul and Port Moresby.The uniforms were purchased in Australia.

In a joint statement, former Paga Panthers greats and Kumuls Michael Marum and Richard Wagambie acknowledged and sincerely thanked James Peng of Rapopo and Sanctuary hotel group for their generous support especially at this time of the economic downturn, brough on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dual sponsorship deal has also provided an opportunity to revive the all Panthers tournament that existed back in the 80s and 90s which brought all the panthers clubs together to play each other on home and away basis.

The Rabaul Panthers who are affiliated to the new Rabaul league, were first recipients of three sets of uniforms for the A grade, U21 and the women divisions.

Peng said due to quarantine and travel restrictions, Paga should have theirs in the Port Moresby next week or so.