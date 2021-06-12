Rabaul league kicks off

According to the master draw, a total of eight affiliated clubs will compete over 14 rounds before the final top four advance to the finals series.

This weekend’s draw will see Raiders take on Pythons, Bulldogs face Giants, Dolphins will try to make a mark against the Eagles and Brothers to meet Warriors in the main game.

The season proper was preceded by the 9’s Peace Cup tournament two weeks ago to restore peace and foster friendship in the neighbouring communities.

Meanwhile, the Kokopo Rugby League will kick off its pre-season this Saturday at the Kalabond Oval with six clubs, namely Kokopo Muruks, Warangoi Storm, Royals, Brothers, Panthers and Lions competing in the senior men and U20.