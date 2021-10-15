Rabaul Grand Final Approved

The final was delayed by a week while awaiting approval and teams are set for the big match on Saturday at Rabaul’s Queen Elizabeth Park oval.

In the main A grade match, minor premiers Rabaul Brothers will meet Tavui Giants, preceded by Matupit Sea Eagles in the U20, In the women’s meet, Rabaul Sisters take out an even Talili Bay Warriors.

In the main game will be between Rabaul Brothers and Tavui Giants, which is expected to be a thriller as both teams have been consistent throughout the season.

In terms of experience Tavui Giants might have the edge over Brothers with bulk of their players are seasoned campaigners from the old Page Park Cowboys with the likes of Junias Guan at fullback, Andrew and Brian Jolam in the centres, while veteran half Ronald Bibiken will be controlling play from the middle.

Brothers coached by former Kokopo Muruks enforcer, Benard Bate, will be out to prove they are still the team to beat after capping off their regular season on a pearlier. Similar to Giants, Brothers also boast strong rugby 7s and rugby league 9s experience in their side that can match Giants offensive.

Brothers have an equally strong backline with strength, agility and speed on the edges. Leading from the front are captain, Charlie Minding at lock and hooker Jacky Paul. Their backline will have the services of the halves Schubert Phillip and Japhet Yamba, Sammy Allan at centre and Jeffery Milete at fullback.

The big grand final showdown promises to provide great entertainment for the fans with the best attacking and defensive side to come out victors.

Brothers have also done well In the U20 this season and will meet Matupit Sea Eagles.

The day will kick off with the schools program finals in the U14, U16 Boys and U18 Girls.

Meantime, the PNGRFL Chairman, Sandis Tsaka, Interim President and Kumul Coach Michael Marum and ENB Provincial Administrator and Provincial Pandemic Controller, Wilson Matava will be present to watch the finals.