Queensland competitions called off this weekend

It was determined this weekend’s Intrust Super Cup (Round 16) and Hastings Deering Colts (Round 13) fixtures will be postponed.

While the QRL will “explore all options” to ensure as many games are played as possible, the league is waiting on further information before making a final determination on whether the fixtures originally set down for this weekend will be rescheduled.

This outcome follows the decision to cancel all of last weekend’s Round 15 Intrust Super Cup and Round 12 Hastings Deering fixtures due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Queensland.

These fixtures (from the weekend of July 31-August 1) will not be rescheduled.

This story was first published on NRL.com by Michael Hillier, QRL Media.