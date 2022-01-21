Queen's Baton Relay

The East Sepik Province will host the Queen’s Baton when it arrives in the country.

Governor for East Sepik Allan Bird joined PNGOC President Sir John Dawanincura, and Secretary General Auvita Rapilla, in making the announcement.

The Queens Baton for the 2022 Commonwealth Games is currently making its way to Papua New Guinea from Asia.

PNG will be the first Country to receive the Baton in the Oceania Region.

PNG Olympic Committee President Sir John Dawanincura expressed that it’s always a great feeling to have the Queen’s Baton in the country, and the message it brings with it.

“We are looking forward to receiving the Queens Baton when it arrives in PNG. As the first Nation to receive the Baton in the Oceania Region it is an exciting feeling for US here at PNGOC and for the country” said Sir John.

Sir John also said East Sepik Province will host the Baton when it arrives in PNG.

“I’d like to congratulate at this juncture East Sepik Province as it will play host to the Queens Baton where it will be enjoyed by the people of East Sepik and celebrated showcasing its divers and unite cultures” said Sir John.

East Sepik Governor Allan Bird accepted this very important opportunity. He thanked the PNGOC for recognising the province in hosting the Queen’s Baton.

I would like to take this opportunity on behalf of the people of East Sepik, to thank PNGOC for selecting East Sepik to host the Queens Baton and so as Governor I am very delighted. I want to say that East Sepik will make PNG proud and will do everything we can to make it a memorable one and at the same time showcase our culture to the world” said Allan Bird.