Queen's Baton final stop

East Sepik Province was given a rare opportunity to host the Queens Baton relay over the past two days, 29th to 30th January where it showcased its unique culture and diversity to the world. East Sepik was selected as host province in memory of Great Grand Chief the Late Sir Michael Somare. The Baton relay now continues to the Solomon Islands.

When receiving the Queen’s Baton today, PNG Sports Foundation CEO Albert Veratau thanked the PNG Olympic Committee and major stakeholders for partnering with the foundation to make this significant event a great success.

PNG’s preparations towards the Commonwealth games have already started.

He added PNG has always done well in boxing and weightlifting and would like to see more investments into other sporting codes as well, which has been an ongoing challenge for sports federations.