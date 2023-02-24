QRL: Plan important for the game

QRL Chairman Bruce Hatcher, although unable to attend yesterday’s launch in Port Moresby said the High Performance Plan is a wonderful initiative.

“And it’s one that represents a big step forward for the game in a country that lives and breathes rugby league.

“I’d like to congratulate the PNGRFL for their foresight and efforts in bringing this plan to fruition with the support of QRL staff, who have also worked diligently in their roles within the PacificAus Sports Program.”

Hatcher said this co-ordinated approach will ensure rugby league in PNG establishes and maintains higher professional standards for both male and female participants.

Representing QRL at the press conference yesterday, Manager for Government Relations, Arthur Eustace-Earle spoke on the partnership between the organizations and the commitment to seeing the game grow in PNG.

“The QRL are keen to continue this relationship and would like to acknowledge the support of the PacificAus Sports Program. Today’s (Tuesday 21st February) launch is the culmination of four years of key stakeholders working together to grow and support rugby league in PNG,” added Hatcher.

“We are excited about the next phase.”