QRL BOSS CONFIRMS VENUE

The killing of at least 26 men in civil unrest in the PNG highlands in mid-February led to the QRL holding meetings with key stakeholders over whether the PNG Hunters would host Wynnum-Manly in Port Moresby on March 9 in the opening round of Queensland's Hostplus Cup.

"We are hosting games there because it is safe enough to do it," QRL CEO Ben Ikin told AAP on Thursday.

"The PNG Hunters have their home games like every other club and round one happens to be one of those.

"Wynnum will travel up for round one of the Hostplus Cup. I am on the plane and going as well."

QRL chairman Bruce Hatcher told AAP recently that "player safety" was paramount, given that rioting and looting rocked Port Moresby and the nation's second-largest city Lae in January, when at least 15 people were killed.

Ikin said the Australian High Commission had since given the same advice that they had given to all of their own staff that it is safe to travel and move around Port Moresby.

QRL has partnered with DFAT (Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade) and the Australian government to work with the PNG RFL and the PNG Hunters to develop rugby league in PNG.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has spoken often about the Australian government's desire to support the institution of an NRL side in PNG in an expanded competition.

The NRL is also keen to bring in a PNG side with ARL Commission Chairman Peter V'landys stating last week that the aim would be to base the side in PNG rather than in the previously mooted Cairns.

The QRL has been the prime mover in laying the groundwork for such a move, with their long-standing partnership with the PNG Hunters in the statewide competition.