QRL 2024 Hostplus Cup draw unveiled

Round 1 of next year’s competition kicks off on the weekend of March 9-10, with 150 regular season matches to be played over six months before the start of the finals series in September.

All 15 clubs will play 20 games across 24 rounds in the fight to qualify for the top eight and ultimately the 2024 grand final at Redcliffe’s Kayo Stadium.

With its unique reach across regional Queensland – sprinkled with the international and interstate flavour of the Papua New Guinea Hunters and Tweed Seagulls – the Hostplus Cup will again showcase many aspiring players, coaches and referees.

Queensland Rugby League competitions manager, Dave Maiden said the race to secure positions in next year’s finals series would again be hotly contested.

Maiden noted the history of this great competition promises more rising stars who have the ability to entertain and inspire communities across Queensland, New South Wales and PNG.

He said a lot of clubs have bolstered their playing depth, and with a number of new coaches getting their first crack at the Hostplus Cup, it’s shaping up to be another unpredictable and exciting season.

The Tigers begin their premiership defence with an opening round clash against the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

Burleigh’s Round 1 opponent is the Norths Devils, with the Luke Burt-coached team having to wait until Round 14 for a shot at their grand final nemesis.

Other opening round fixtures will see the Redcliffe Dolphins up against Souths Logan Mapgies, PNG Hunters at home to Wynnum Manly Seagulls, Northern Pride taking on Tweed Seagulls, Western Clydesdales in action against Central Queensland Capras and the Ipswich Jets playing Townsville Blackhawks.