PX Dreamliners record first win

The competition saw some upsets with dominating teams succumbing to the underdogs while others fought hard to stay in the game.

Speaking of survival, Team PX Dreamliners who had been struggling at the bottom of the ladder were released from bondage against Nares Finance for their first taste of victory in the best of 7 frame match.

In the 1st singles frame, Eli Kave opened the terminal with a victory before Nares Finance fought back, winning the 2nd and 3rd frames, respectively.

Captain of Team PX, Renagi Amini brought confidence back into the winners' circle by winning his frame and that made Ali Mola, Allan Mek, William Guise and Olive Kisselpar in the doubles frame to finish in style beating Nares Finance 4-3.

Amini said the team is made up of mostly new players to the pool competition, so the win meant a lot to them.

In the other results, Pacific Dragons beat Mining 4-3, Spin Doctors beat PNG Power Volts 4-3 in a close contest, Trenglish hammered Dataco Pebbles 5- 2, Cool Grafix nailed Ankit 5-2 and NTIL Potters shut down Auditor General 5-2.