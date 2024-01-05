Pukpuks off to HSBC World Challenger Series

The team comprising 12 players, the coach and the team manager will overnight in Brisbane before continuing on to the UAE on Saturday.

After their convincing performances at the recent Oceania 7s Championships in Brisbane in November 2023, the PNG Men’s and women’s teams have regrouped and now set their sights on the HSBC World Challenger Series in Dubai,United Arab Emirates next weekend.

While the PNG women’s team, Palais are scheduled to fly out tomorrow via Singapore, the Pukpuks left early today overnighting in Brisbane before continuing to Dubai.

The PNG men’s team has been grouped with HSBC regulars Uruguay, Hongkong and Georgia in Pool A.

Former PNG 7s international and Pukpuks Coach Aiem Pilokos said the team’s fitness level is good and are in good spirits ready to compete at the HSBC level. While majority of the players were retained from the recent Pacific Games, only two major changes have been made at the eleventh hour. Maluai Patala and Paul Peter have been recalled, replacing Benjamin Boas who’s joined Lae Tigers and injured captain Mustapha Goena who’s going through rehab.

Pilokos also announced the inclusion of Hagen-based debutant, Jonathan Kama to the squad.

Other members of the team are Kunak Late(capt),Derrick Volu, Benjamin, Dickson Morrison and Todam Dampen.

Coach Pilokos stressed the importance of strong discipline especially in the ruck area which has let them down at recent international championships. He said playing against HSBC heavies in Uruguay, Hongkong and Georgia presents another opportunity to compete at the pinnacle of 7s rugby.

While a team captain is yet to be announced, rising young Lugagun lad from New Ireland province, Kunak Late is ready to put his hand up.

The Challenger series will be played over three weekends.

Both Pukpuks and Palais will compete in the second leg of the tournament in Motivideo, Uruquay from March 12 to 14