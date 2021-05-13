Puara celebrates milestone game

Although the special occasion was somewhat overshadowed by their heavy loss to a star studded Brisbane Tigers outfit at 40-12, Wartovo was very happy to have played his milestone 115th game for the Hunters.

He said, "It was such an honour, it's almost like playing for the Kumuls, because you know you’re not just representing the club, but you represent a nation."

In a special jersey presentation commemorating this milestone, Wartovo was presented his game jersey by Head Coach of the Australian Kangaroos, Mal Meninga in front of the team and coaching staff.

Reflecting back on his illustrious football career, Wartovo debuted in the Hunters first ever match in the Intrust Super Cup against Redcliff Dolphins in 2014 at Dolphins oval.

Since then he's played for the team in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2021.

Wartovo has been described as an instrumental member of the club since its inception, also having a big part in the memorable 2017 Intrust Super Cup winning team.

The veteran Hunter has scored 27 tries under his belt and no doubt we are sure to see more of his leadership and experience rubbing of on the young players as the team continues the hunt this season.