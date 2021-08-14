Proud Walters knows youngsters moving in right direction

Walters conceded the Broncos were battered and bruised after their 21-20 loss to the Roosters defeat and will benefit from a nine-day turnaround that is now underway.

The Broncos looked set to cause one of the upsets of the season late until a 79th-minute penalty goal by Adam Keighran handed the Roosters a frantic win.

"We're all disappointed but that's the way it all sort of rolled," Walters said.

"It's pretty tough for them but I thought we had our chances as well to win the game.

"I'm really proud of the march forward the club is taking, especially the players.

"Just the attitude of the players and their willingness to learn and get better. That's the win for us tonight, the way they played against a top-four team."

Broncos five-eighth Tyson Gamble will have scans for a possible hand fracture while Danny Levi (head knock) and Xavier Willison (knee) also failed to finish the game with injuries.

Walters will also be sweating on the match review committee findings on Saturday after Gamble, Tom Flegler and David Mead were placed on report for separate incidents.

Walters revealed Broncos forward Payne Haas was given most of the week off leading into the game to freshen up after a busy Origin period and heavy workload this year.

The decision paid off early with Haas proving a nightmare for the Tricolours with a try and four tackle busts.

Brisbane's call to release forwards Tevita Pangai jnr and Matt Lodge early this season has left the enforcer tag on Haas's shoulders but Walters said he had responded strongly.

"He's the leader of our forward pack and they're all following him," he said.

"Kobe Hetherington and Tom Flegler picked up where he left off. Kobe played big minutes which is good for him and his development.

"We've seen that since the reset. I think keeping the Roosters to that score was a tremendous effort from our guys."